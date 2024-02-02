Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Reports Strong Financial Performance and Growth Prospects for 2024

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. announced a robust financial performance for the year 2023, with a full-year net sales surge of 9.2% to $5.867.9 million. The company's organic sales also saw a significant increase of 5.3%, credited to favorable pricing and increased volume. The full-year earnings per share (EPS) stood at $3.05, marking a massive 81.5% hike over the reported EPS in 2022. The adjusted EPS for 2023 was $3.17, a 6.7% rise over the previous year.

Strong Q4 and Online Sales Growth

The fourth quarter (Q4) net sales of the company rose by 6.4% to $1.528.0 million, with organic sales up by 5.3%, both surpassing the company's projections. CEO Matthew Farrell credited this strong performance to the company's potent brand momentum and highlighted the growth in online sales, which represented 20% of total consumer sales, reflecting the changing landscape of retail in the digital era.

Acquisitions and International Division Fuelling Growth

The company's recent acquisitions, THERABREATH and HERO, have demonstrated notable consumption growth and market share gains, contributing to the overall financial performance. The International Division presented robust growth, signalling the company's successful global expansion strategy. However, due to declining sales, the company plans to exit the Animal Nutrition business in the first quarter of 2024.

Financial Health and Future Prospects

Church & Dwight experienced an increase in gross margin in 2023. This was driven by a combination of pricing, volume, productivity, and acquisitions while successfully managing higher marketing and SG&A expenses. For the first time, the company generated over $1 billion in cash from operations, a testament to its strong financial health. A dividend increase was announced, enhancing shareholder value, along with the repurchase of common stock. Looking ahead to 2024, the company anticipates continued strong cash flow and plans to launch new products across various categories, including laundry detergents, cat litter, mouthwash, and dry shampoo. The company foresees a full-year reported and organic sales growth of approximately 4.5%, with an adjusted EPS growth forecast of 7-9% (excluding the MEGALAC business).