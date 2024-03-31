China's Home Sales Slump Continues in March, Dashing Hopes of Sector Recovery

Despite hopes for a turnaround, China's property market witnessed another slump in March, with home sales continuing to decline. Preliminary data from China Real Estate Information Corp. reveals a significant drop of about 46% in the value of new home sales from the 100 biggest real estate companies compared to the previous year.

Challenges for Developers and Banks

The protracted downturn in property sales has taken its toll on major developers and financial institutions in China. Country Garden Holdings Co. announced a delay in reporting annual results, signaling challenges within the residential space.

Similarly, China Vanke Co. reported a 46% decrease in net income for the previous year, exceeding analysts' expectations. This persistent weakness in the property market has led to concerns about bad loans and credit ratings, prompting Fitch Ratings to downgrade some builders, including Vanke and Longfor Group Holdings Ltd., into junk territory.

March Sales Performance and Future Outlook

Although March traditionally sees a surge in home sales compared to February, this year's figures remained below the monthly average from the third and fourth quarters of the previous year. Despite expectations for a slight improvement, CRIC forecasts that the housing market is unlikely to warm up soon, maintaining pressure on developers' contract sales. Fitch Ratings has also revised its forecasts, now anticipating a 5%-10% decline in new home sales for the year amidst weakening home-buying demand.

Implications for the Housing Market and Economy

The continued weakness in China's property market poses challenges for both developers and financial institutions, with implications for the broader economy. As home sales slump and credit ratings are downgraded, concerns about the stability of the housing market persist. Additionally, the slowdown in property sales could hinder efforts to stimulate domestic consumption and support economic growth.