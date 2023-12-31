en English
Economy

China’s Factory Activity Hits Six-Month Low Amid Weak Demand

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 31, 2023 at 7:33 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 7:46 am EST
China’s Factory Activity Hits Six-Month Low Amid Weak Demand

China’s manufacturing sector continues to face challenges as factory activity shrank for the third consecutive month in December. The official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 49, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. This figure is the lowest in six months, signaling a contraction in the sector and placing further strain on the Chinese economy amid weak domestic and international demand.

(Read Also: Unraveling China’s Dominance in Global Shipbuilding: Insights from Charles Liu)

Underperforming Forecasts

The decline in factory activity was more significant than anticipated. The PMI dropped below the median forecast of 49.6 predicted by economists in a Bloomberg survey, aligning with the six-month low seen in June. The contraction indicates a downward trend in China’s manufacturing sector, a crucial component of the country’s economy. The consistent contraction in factory activity has sparked speculation that the government may need to implement measures to stimulate economic growth.

Impact of Domestic and Global Demand

Weak demand, both domestically and internationally, has played a significant role in the contraction of China’s manufacturing sector. The persistent low demand has clouded the country’s economic recovery outlook, with consumer prices experiencing the sharpest drop in three years. Furthermore, the new orders sub-index contracted for the third consecutive month, indicating that weak external demand remains a significant factor affecting factory activity.

(Read Also: China’s BYD Co. Set to Dethrone Tesla in Electric Vehicle Market)

Government Interventions and Future Prospects

In response to the ongoing economic challenges, the Chinese government has introduced various policies aiming to bolster the post-pandemic recovery. However, the economy continues to struggle, with the PMI indicating expansion only once in the past nine months. Despite the government’s efforts, the rebound has been weaker than expected due to factors like a bleak export outlook, low confidence in the private sector, and a local government debt crisis.

Overall, the contraction of China’s manufacturing activity is a cause for concern, with implications for both domestic and global economies. The situation will likely compel the government to further intervene to stimulate growth and stabilize the economy.

Economy
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
