China Set to Dominate U.S. EV Market, Energy Secretary Granholm Raises Alarm

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm expressed concern over China potentially dominating the U.S. electric vehicle (EV) market during an Axios event discussion. This comes weeks after President Joe Biden highlighted similar apprehensions, marking a growing unease over China's expanding influence in the global automotive sector, particularly in EVs.

China's EV Market Surge

With China exporting nearly 5 million vehicles in 2023, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, it has overtaken Japan as the world's leading car exporter. Chinese EV manufacturers are rapidly releasing new models, further intensifying competition. Fitch Ratings noted the stable outlook for Chinese automakers despite this competition. Granholm emphasized the need for affordable EVs in the U.S. while safeguarding national security, referencing the White House's investigation into whether Chinese vehicle imports pose security risks.

U.S. Legislative Response

In response to growing concerns, the U.S. has been bolstering domestic EV supply chains through initiatives like the Inflation Reduction Act, which offers tax credits for North America-assembled vehicles meeting specific criteria. Vehicles involving "foreign entities of concern," such as China and others, are excluded from these incentives. This move aims to reduce dependency on foreign EVs and maintain national security. Recent legislative actions, including restrictions on sales to Chinese biotech firms and advanced semiconductor chips, further demonstrate U.S. efforts to counter China's technological advancements.

Looking Forward

As tensions between the U.S. and China escalate, the EV market becomes a crucial battleground for economic and security dominance. The U.S. is striving to balance the need for affordable EVs with national security considerations. With China's aggressive expansion in the global EV market, the U.S. faces significant challenges in maintaining competitiveness and security in this rapidly evolving industry.