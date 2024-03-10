China Reaffirms Stance on Property Market Amid Crisis

China has reiterated its long-standing position that homes are primarily for living in, not for speculation. This comes as the country grapples with a property crisis that continues to impact demand.

Chinese officials underscored the importance of maintaining a housing market focused on meeting residents' needs rather than speculative investment, amidst ongoing challenges in the property sector.

Minister Reaffirms Core Principle

China's Housing and Urban-Rural Development Minister, Ni Hong, emphasized the government's commitment to the belief that housing is for living in, not for speculation. This declaration comes amid concerns about the property market's stability and its impact on the broader economy.

The property crisis in China has escalated, with companies like China Vanke Co. facing pressure for debt repayments, and investor confidence waning. Despite government efforts to treat all real estate companies equally and address capital issues, worries persist, leading to a decline in developer shares.

Government Actions to Address Challenges

Ni outlined measures to address the challenges in the property market, including pushing for the sales of completed homes and reforming property fundraising and sales mechanisms. Additionally, the government is considering proposals such as insuring pre-sale proceeds to inject liquidity into the market.

Focus on New Development Model and Common Prosperity

In line with President Xi Jinping's emphasis on "common prosperity," the government aims to foster a new development model for real estate, including building government-subsidized housing. This reflects broader efforts to address wealth inequality and promote social cohesion.

Urban Renewal Efforts and Investment Plans

Authorities plan to renovate 50,000 older communities this year as part of urban renewal efforts, following substantial investments in urban renovation projects in the previous year. These initiatives aim to improve living conditions and stimulate economic activity in urban areas.