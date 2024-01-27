Chicago's Solution to FAFSA Application Issues: Monthly Support Workshops

In a bid to mitigate the challenges college students and their families faced with the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), a series of workshops have been scheduled in Chicago. The series is a direct response to the issues encountered with the newly launched FAFSA application in December, which included non-functional online pages, unexpected shutdowns, and cases where students were unable to complete the form.

Workshops to the Rescue

Starting on Saturday, the workshops will be held monthly at the Capital One Chicago Hyde Park Café in partnership with the National College Attainment Network. The first workshop is scheduled for January 27th and will continue on the fourth Saturday of each month through March.

A Hands-on Approach

The workshops aim to offer practical support to the attendees. This includes the provision of laptops and light refreshments, along with free wi-fi provided by the café. The arrangements are designed to create a conducive environment for the students and their families, enabling them to navigate through the FAFSA application process seamlessly.

Mark Your Calendars

The dates for the upcoming workshops are January 27th, February 24th, and March 23rd. Each session will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The venue, the Capital One Chicago Hyde Park Café, is conveniently located at 1465 E. 53rd St. in Chicago. The series of workshops is set to provide invaluable support to students and their families, assisting them in overcoming the problems encountered with the FAFSA application.