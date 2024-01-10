Central Bank to Modernize Employees' Provident Fund Operations

In a significant step towards operational efficiency and digital innovation, the Central Bank has unveiled plans to revolutionize the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) operations by transitioning to a near-paperless system. This notable announcement was made during the Annual Policy Statement 2024, where the Central Bank reinforced its commitment to improving service quality and operational efficiency for EPF stakeholders.

Digital Upgrade for EPF

The modernization project involves the implementation of an operating system equipped with real-time document scanning capabilities. This feature is anticipated to significantly enhance service quality, rendering it more efficient and accessible. Simultaneously, the EPF is set to expand its electronic collection procedures, thereby providing employers with a variety of payment options and adding more flexibility to the system.

ICT Solution for Process Re-engineering

In a move to further streamline processes, a comprehensive Information and Communication Technology (ICT) solution is expected to be introduced. This strategic move is aimed at re-engineering and updating the existing processes to match up to global standards of provident fund management.

Strategic Portfolio Diversification

As part of its modernization strategy, the EPF is keen on exploring opportunities to diversify its investment portfolio. The main objective behind this move is to secure a higher risk-adjusted rate of return while ensuring the fund's overall safety. The EPF showcased a strong financial performance in 2023, despite the economic uncertainties and domestic debt restructuring. As of the end of 2022, the fund was valued at 3.38 trillion rupees or 10.6 billion US dollars, predominantly invested in government securities and listed companies in the Colombo Stock Exchange.