Central Bank of Jordan Optimistic About Continued Economic Growth

At its inaugural meeting of the year, the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ) demonstrated optimism about the country's economic health and its ongoing positive trajectory. The bank’s Open Market Operations Committee is maintaining the current level of monetary policy interest rates, reinforcing their commitment to stability amidst regional geopolitical uncertainties.

Confidence in National Economy

The committee's confidence in the resilience of Jordan's national economy is evident. They anticipate that the positive momentum demonstrated throughout 2023 will continue into the new year, thanks to the robustness of Jordan's banking system and balanced economic policies.

A Surge in Economic Indicators

Several economic indicators are supporting the committee's optimism. The CBJ's foreign reserves have soared to $18.2 billion, ensuring coverage for approximately 7.9 months of imports of goods and services. There has been a significant rise in bank deposits by JD1.6 billion, equating to a growth of 3.9% to JD43.7 billion, and credit facilities have seen an increase of JD1 billion, a growth of 3.5%. Notably, remittances from Jordanian expatriates have also risen by 1.4% to JD2.5 billion.

Monetary Measures and Inflation Control

One of the most pivotal achievements of Jordan's economic policies has been the effective management of inflation. The inflation rate, which stood at 2.1% in 2023, has been halved compared to the previous year. This success is largely attributed to the careful calibration of monetary measures by the Central Bank.

Record Growth in Tourism Sector

The tourism sector has been another bright spot in Jordan's economy, witnessing a substantial 27.4% increase in income in the first three quarters of 2023. The record income of JD5.2 billion underscores the resilience and potential of this sector in contributing to the national economy. The CBJ forecasts a 2.6% economic growth rate for 2023, marking a slight improvement from the prior year.