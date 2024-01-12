en English
Business

CBA Seeks Government Intervention to Support Cork’s Struggling Small Businesses

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:29 am EST
CBA Seeks Government Intervention to Support Cork's Struggling Small Businesses

The Cork Business Association (CBA) is urging the Irish government to intervene in support of Cork’s struggling small businesses, particularly in the hospitality sector, which are grappling with the compounding effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and the ongoing war in Ukraine. The CBA has been in active dialogue with political representatives, including high-ranking government officials such as the Minister for Finance, Michael McGrath, and the Minister for Trade and Employment, Simon Coveney, discussing the challenges these small enterprises are contending with.

A Sector in Crisis

The escalating crisis within the small business sector in Cork has been exemplified by the closure of Nash 19, a local restaurant, leading to the loss of approximately 20 jobs. Other businesses, including Tung Sing Chinese Restaurant and Pigalle gastro-pub, have also had to shut their doors due to soaring operational costs. Industry leaders and business owners alike are calling for immediate government intervention, referring to the current situation as a ‘sector in crisis.’

The CBA’s Advocacy

In its 2023 budget submission, the CBA highlighted critical issues such as debt warehousing, increased minimum wage, security costs, staff accommodation, inflation, high interest rates, and forthcoming challenges like PRSI increases and mandatory pension schemes. Dave O’Brien, the finance spokesperson for the CBA, advised struggling businesses to negotiate with creditors for sustainable repayment schedules and consider restructuring options like the Small Business Rescue Package (SCARP) before deciding to close.

Fostering Dialogue for Solutions

The CBA is committed to fostering dialogue between the business community and the government to find practical solutions that can alleviate the economic hardship faced by businesses in Cork. Kevin Herlihy, the president of the CBA, paid tribute to Claire Nash, the proprietor of the now-closed Nash 19, lauding her contributions to the city over the past 33 years. The urgency of the situation has been further emphasized by the CEO of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, who has called on the government to take immediate action to support the sector.

Business Economy Ireland
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

