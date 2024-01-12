Cayman Islands’ Economy: A Rising Contender Set to Outpace Bermuda

The Cayman Islands, historically overshadowed by the economic prowess of Bermuda, has emerged as a formidable contender on the global economic stage. Recent data from the World Bank indicates a remarkable growth in the Cayman Islands’ economy, suggesting a potential to outpace Bermuda’s. This shift in economic dynamics, if realized, would mark a historic turnaround for the Caribbean nation that has long trailed behind in the economic race.

The Closing Gap

According to the World Development Indicators data, the Cayman Islands have experienced a significant uptick in their economic indicators. These figures, up until 2022, demonstrate a noticeable reduction in the economic disparity between the Cayman Islands and Bermuda. This data paints a picture of an economy on the rise, steadily gaining ground on its traditionally more prosperous neighbor.

Peter Everson’s Insight

Longtime businessman and Cayman Islands’ enthusiast, Peter Everson, offers a unique perspective on this development. In his view, the growth trajectory currently being experienced by the Cayman Islands was not only expected but a result of strategic planning. He attributes this growth to the country’s determination to overcome the challenges it has faced over the years, from being underpopulated in the 1980s to the devastation caused by Hurricane Ivan in 2003, which led to a population decrease, and the domestic budget crisis of 2009.

A Future Vision

Despite the hurdles, the Cayman Islands embarked on a series of reforms with an ambitious goal: boost the population to 100,000. This population target, according to Everson, would result in an economy approximately 40% larger than Bermuda’s. Considering the Cayman Islands has limited resources – its only real asset being land – this is a significant achievement. Everson views this as a potential path for Bermuda too, suggesting that a similar future can be realized if the country transitions political power to individuals who are invested in Bermuda’s long-term prosperity.