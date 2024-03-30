Cash-strapped middle class resort to footpath for Eid shopping

Meem and her mother's quest for Eid shopping in Dhaka's bustling markets ended in frustration. Despite a six-hour search, nothing fit their budget, highlighting the inflationary pressures squeezing Bangladesh's middle and lower-income segments. As Eid nears, the usual vibrancy of footpath markets contrasts sharply with the financial realities of many, causing a significant shift in consumer behavior and market dynamics.
Steep Price Hikes Impact Consumer Choices
Meem's experience underscores a broader trend: the soaring cost of living is altering traditional Eid shopping patterns. Vendors like Saidul Islam and Saim Islam report plummeting sales as buyers balk at the inflated prices, a stark departure from previous years. This shift is not limited to footpath stalls; major shopping destinations like Bashundhara are also feeling the pinch, with businesses attributing part of the decline to the rise of online shopping and delayed salary payments.
Inflation: The Root of the Crisis
The crux of the issue lies in rampant inflation, which has seen a sharp rise in the costs of goods, from clothing to basic necessities. Mominul, a college teacher, and Rozina Islam, a shopper, share their firsthand accounts of the price increases, echoing a sentiment felt across the nation. The government's report of a nearly 10% inflation rate over the past two years, coupled with a modest income growth of no more than 5%, paints a grim picture of the economic challenges facing the average Bangladeshi family.
The Ripple Effects of Economic Policies
The Bangladesh Bank's recent tightening of monetary policy aims to curb inflation and stabilize exchange rates, yet the immediate impact on Eid shopping remains to be seen. Entrepreneurs and traders call for government intervention to ease the burden of high costs, suggesting that addressing issues like extortion during transportation could offer some relief to consumers during Ramadan. Meanwhile, the decline in affluent individuals donating clothes as Zakat further exacerbates the situation, limiting options for those in need.