Caretaker PM Kakar Stresses Economic Policy Continuity at SIFC Meeting

In a significant stride towards bolstering the nation's economy, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar presided over the 9th meeting of the Apex Committee of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) in Islamabad. The meeting brought together top brass from the nation's corridors of power, including the Chief of the Army Staff, General Syed Asim Munir, and provincial chief ministers. The prime focus of the meeting was to track the progress of various economic initiatives and to brainstorm strategies for driving future investment.

Applauding Economic Milestones

Prime Minister Kakar applauded the remarkable achievements of the SIFC and other government bodies in attaining notable economic milestones. These achievements, he stated, laid the foundation for ongoing economic development. The Committee echoed the Prime Minister's sentiments, expressing satisfaction with the progress made. They especially lauded the integrated government approach that has been instrumental in improving both macro and micro-economic conditions.

Commitment to Cross-Sectoral Policy Interventions

During the meeting, the Committee also acknowledged the significance of cross-sectoral policy interventions. These interventions, coupled with human resource development, infrastructure improvement, and the strengthening of domestic dispute resolution mechanisms, they opined, are integral to the country's economic growth. The Committee, therefore, endorsed the Strategic Canals Vision 2030 and reforms for the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

The Army's Pledge to Economic Stability

General Syed Asim Munir reaffirmed the Army's commitment to backing the government's efforts toward achieving economic stability and socio-economic welfare for the country's population. The Army's commitment, he affirmed, will be unwavering, irrespective of the change in government.