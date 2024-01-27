Caretaker PM Foresees Political Stability Post Pakistan Elections

Optimism for political stability in Pakistan is high, as expressed by Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar. In a recent interview with a private television channel, Kakar confidently projected that the forthcoming general election, slated for February 8, will usher in a new era of political stability for the nation.

Government Achievements and Challenges

Kakar highlighted the achievements of the caretaker government, stating that it had met most of its established targets. He revealed plans for the release of a white paper that would document these successes in detail. However, he also noted the prevailing challenges, which include economic issues, privatisation of state-owned entities, and regulation of social media. He underscored the importance of maintaining healthy relations with neighbouring countries such as Afghanistan and Iran.

The Road Ahead

Looking forward, Kakar emphasized the need for the incoming government to pursue economic reforms and cooperate with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). He underscored the necessity of implementing tax reforms to bolster the economy. He also addressed the importance of holding peaceful elections and affirmed his support for the Election Commission. Furthermore, he welcomed the Supreme Court's decision on the intra-party elections of PTI.

Significant Investments and Relations

Kakar also shed light on the role of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) in securing Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth $25 billion with the United Arab Emirates and Qatar. These significant investments, he asserted, are a testament to the council's diligent efforts in facilitating substantial foreign investments. The Prime Minister expressed confidence in the nation's economic stability post-election, owing in part to these momentous agreements.