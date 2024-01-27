Caretaker Government's Moves Face Scrutiny Ahead of General Elections

As the interim government of the nation gears up for the upcoming meetings of the National Economic Council (NEC) and the Council of Common Interests on Monday, a potential flashpoint emerges. The government's proposal to halt funding for ongoing provincial projects, a move that could stoke opposition from the provinces, will be on the table. This development comes as part of the caretaker administration's broader plan to release a 'white paper', a comprehensive report detailing its performance since August 2023, in anticipation of the forthcoming general elections.

Prime Ministry and the NEC Meeting

Chaired by Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar, the NEC meeting will be pivotal in framing the main objectives of the new five-year plan. Yet, the caretaker government has clearly demarcated its stance. The onus of final approval of the full document for the 13th five-year plan, along with its implementation, will rest with the government elected post the general elections. A decision that effectively positions the caretaker government as the facilitator of the plan's initial stages, leaving its culmination to the future administration.

Avoiding Overreach, Balancing Act

The Ministry of Planning finds itself in the limelight, tasked with the crafting of the 'white paper'. The Ministry had previously formed working groups and drafted the new five-year plan. However, in a measured move, the caretaker government has decided that only the macroeconomic and social sector objectives will be shared with the NEC at this time. A prudent attempt to avoid the charge of overreach, it is a balancing act that underscores the caretaker government's conscious efforts to operate within its mandate.

Provincial Concerns and the Future

The proposal to halt funding for provincial projects, funded by the federal government, has raised the hackles of three provincial governments. They question the extent of the interim government's mandate, introducing an element of contention prior to the NEC meeting. As the nation awaits the upcoming general elections, the caretaker government's moves will be closely scrutinized, shaping the narrative of its tenure and its impact on the nation's future.