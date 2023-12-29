en English
Business

CardRates’ 2024 Finance Guide: Unveils Major Changes and Forecast

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:04 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 10:15 am EST
CardRates’ 2024 Finance Guide: Unveils Major Changes and Forecast

CardRates, a prominent financial platform, has unveiled a comprehensive finance guide aimed at enhancing personal finances in the upcoming year. This guide comes at a crucial time as the 2024-25 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form undergoes significant changes and will be available by December 31, 2023.

Major Changes in FAFSA Form

The federal deadline for FAFSA submission for the academic year 2024-25 is set for June 30, 2025. The new regulations mandate contributors, such as parents and spouses, to provide their personal information, consent, and approval for the IRS to incorporate their tax details into the FAFSA form. Furthermore, the Student Aid Index (SAI) will replace the longstanding Expected Family Contribution (EFC) starting in the 2024-25 award year. The SAI will become the new measure for calculating eligibility for federal student aid, including the Federal Pell Grant. The maximum Pell Grant award for 2024-25 will be officially announced in 2024.

2024 Stock Market Forecast

The financial future of 2024 hinges heavily on the Federal Reserve’s ability to engineer a soft landing for the U.S. economy. The majority of analysts expect a surge in corporate earnings growth for S&P 500 companies. Predictions suggest that the S&P 500 may see gains between 8-9%, with artificial intelligence poised to remain a pivotal investing theme. The stock market exhibited strong performance in 2023, with the Nasdaq composite heading for its sixth-best annual performance and the S&P 500 set for a 24.5% increase. Despite the gains being concentrated in a few major stocks, the market saw improved breadth in the final two months of 2023, fostering hope for a bullish stock market forecast for 2024.

Social Security Adjustments in 2024

Several changes to Social Security will come into effect on January 1, 2024, including a 3.2% cost-of-living adjustment resulting in a more than $50 monthly increase for recipients. The Social Security tax wage base will see a 5.2% increase, reaching $168,600 in 2024, which translates into higher taxes for the wealthy. The guide also provides an in-depth explanation of the full retirement age rules and the earnings test limit for 2024.

Business Economy
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

