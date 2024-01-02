en English
Cameroon

Cameroon Anticipates Petroleum Price Hike in 2024 Amid Subsidy Cuts

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:13 am EST
In an anticipated announcement marking the close of 2023, President Paul Biya of Cameroon confirmed an impending increase in the prices of petroleum products. This development, as highlighted by the President, is directly linked to the considerable financial pressure that the existing petroleum product subsidies are exerting on the state’s budget.

Subsidy Cuts and Financial Strain

The cost of subsidizing petroleum products has been a significant drain on the nation’s treasury. Despite reducing subsidy expenses from over 1,000 billion CFA francs (roughly 1.7 billion dollars) in 2022 to approximately 640 billion CFA francs (around 1 billion dollars) in 2023, the fiscal burden persists. This scenario presents a clear case for the inevitability of further subsidy cuts.

International Monetary Fund’s Stance

In line with international financial oversight, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has repeatedly urged Cameroon to scale back on its fuel subsidies. These subsidies represented around 2.9% of the nation’s GDP in 2022, a figure that is deemed unsustainable over the long term.

Anticipated Impact and Mitigation Measures

Understanding the potential repercussions of such price hikes on the public, President Biya underlined the government’s commitment to mitigating any significant effects on the purchasing power of Cameroonian households. Despite the fiscal challenges, the government remains steadfast in its efforts to balance the need for fiscal stability with the economic wellbeing of its citizens.

Cameroon Economy
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

