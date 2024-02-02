Cambodia's PM Hun Manet Calls for Modern Marketing System to Strengthen Internal Supply Chain

In a bid to bolster domestic supply chain resilience, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet has urged relevant ministries to innovate a modern marketing system. The proposed system aims to enhance the local availability of frozen meat and offal, and is a part of the government's broader strategy to foster local animal husbandry competitiveness.

Strengthening the Internal Supply Chain

This instruction was given at the annual meeting of the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries on January 30. The Cambodian government is set to suspend the importation of certain types of frozen meats for a six-month period, commencing in March. This move is intended as a temporary measure to support the local animal husbandry sector and further strengthen the internal supply chain of the country.

Ensuring Fair Prices and Preventing Inflation

Prime Minister Manet underlined the need for ensuring fair prices for farmers and preventing inflation. The Ministry of Commerce is tasked with monitoring daily prices, flagging significant price hikes as risks. This concerted action is aimed at striking a balance between protecting local producers and ensuring affordable prices for consumers.

Welcoming the Initiative

The government's initiative to suspend meat imports has been welcomed by Srun Pov, president of the Cambodian Livestock Raisers Association. Pov noted the detrimental effect of illegal meat imports on local producers and consumer health. The government had previously announced a temporary suspension of frozen offal and meat imports for a six-month period starting from March 12.

During the official launch of the Special Programme to Promote Investment in Preah Sihanouk Province, Prime Minister Manet also hinted at the creation of a special economic zone. This future zone is envisioned to accommodate a diverse range of industries, thereby contributing to economic diversification and growth.