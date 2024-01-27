Cambodia's Electrical Machinery Exports Skyrocket in 2023: An Indicator of Industrial Revolution Alignment

In 2023, Cambodia witnessed a significant boost in its exports of electrical machinery, equipment, and related products. The increase, amounting to a total value of $3.13 billion, marked a 56.6% surge from the previous year. These exports accounted for 13.8% of the country's total exports, which were valued at $22.64 billion. The substantial growth under Harmonised System (HS) Code 85 is a reflection of Cambodia's advancing production capabilities and its alignment with the demands of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Revolutionizing Export Portfolio

Despite a decrease in December 2023, the overall annual performance indicates a positive diversification of Cambodia's export portfolio, previously dominated by textiles. Cambodian Chamber of Commerce Vice President, Lim Heng, linked this growth to the country's ability to attract investments from major businesses, particularly those dealing with vehicle and machinery manufacturing. He attributed this to advantages in transportation and taxes.

Strengthening Economic Foundation

Hong Vanak, the Royal Academy of Cambodia's Director of International Economics, also emphasized the significance of this upsurge. He noted that the increase in production and export of machinery and electrical appliances strengthens Cambodia's economic foundation.

Anticipating Economic Recovery

The Ministry of Economy and Finance forecasts a recovery in Cambodia's economy in 2024, with an expected growth rate of 6.6%. The industrial sector, in particular, is anticipated to grow by 8.5%, supported by the recovery of the garment sub-sector and the continued strong growth of non-garment manufacturing and construction. The National Bank of Cambodia (NBC) has also projected a 6.4% economic growth for Cambodia in 2024, up from 5.5% in 2023, with a focus on the tourism and manufacturing sectors. The Cambodian government is actively taking measures to improve the business environment, infrastructure, and human resources, with an aim to accelerate economic growth and benefit from trade agreements.