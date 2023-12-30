Cambodia’s Economic Outlook: Promising Prospects Amid Potential Challenges

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Hun Manet, Cambodia is poised for a ‘smooth and more active’ 2024, according to government spokesperson Pen Bona. Since Manet’s assumption of power on August 22, the new government has received accolades for its ability to maintain stability across all sectors and make impressive strides towards its development objectives.

Pentagonal Strategy in Motion

The government’s Pentagonal Strategy, which outlines six priority programs, has already started to be put into action. These programs promise a plethora of benefits to the citizens, with ministers establishing internal rules and policies that align with these priority areas. Independent socio-economic analyst Chey Tech supported Bona’s positive assessment of the Kingdom’s stability, reforms, governance, and the launch of the six priority areas.

(Read Also: Cambodia Braces for Heat: Ministry of Health Issues Preventive Advisory for 2024 Dry Season)

Economic Outlook for 2024

With an economic growth of 5.6% in 2023, Cambodia’s economy is on an upward trajectory. The agriculture, industrial, and service sectors have all grown at varying rates. The economic growth forecast for 2024 is even more promising, pegged at 6.6%. This growth is expected to be driven by the tourism, garment, agriculture, and industrial sectors.

Trade, Agriculture, and Aviation

However, the country has witnessed a decline in customs and excise revenue collection due to reduced tariffs for nations with which it has bilateral and multilateral free trade agreements. The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) has been instrumental in driving Cambodia’s export growth and attracting more foreign direct investment inflows into the country. The agricultural sector continues to be a significant driver of Cambodia’s economic growth, and the aviation sector is set for sustainable growth in the coming years.

(Read Also: Tourists Rescued from Deadly Rip Current at Birubi Beach, NSW)

Preparation for Potential Challenges

Despite the optimistic outlook, Chey Tech cautioned about potential challenges such as inflation, global pandemics, economic downturns, and slow recovery in tourism and real estate. He advised the government to focus on economic diversification, infrastructure improvement, promotion of competition, and socio-economic digitalization to prepare for these challenges.

Read More