C.O. Williams Construction Continues Road Works on Millennium Highway Project

As dawn breaks on the island of Saint Lucia, the hum of machinery and the rhythmic beat of construction work punctuate the serene atmosphere. C.O. Williams Construction Ltd, a vanguard in the Caribbean construction arena, has announced the continuation of its rigorous road works on the Millennium Highway to Cul de Sac Roundabout Project.

Timeline and Scope of Work

The work, commencing on January 8th and extending to the 21st, will take place daily from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm. This phase of the project is geared towards completing all utility, ancillary, and pavement works at the Cul de Sac junction. Concurrently, pavement, sidewalks, and drainage works are being advanced along the Millennium Highway, laying the groundwork for the impending asphalt works. Additionally, pothole repairs are in the pipeline, promising smoother rides for the island's populace and visitors.

Specific Work Details

The specifics of the project entail single lane traffic on the Millennium Highway and drain construction between Sol Gas Station and OKEU Roundabout. Surveying activities extending from OKEU Roundabout to Cul De Sac Intersection are also part of the project's scope. The Cul de Sac Intersection, a major junction, is also witnessing various utility and earthworks.

While the construction schedule is robust, it is not impervious to the whims of nature. Work activities may undergo changes due to weather conditions or other unforeseen events. To mitigate inconvenience and ensure safety, traffic accommodations such as lights and signage have been put in place. These measures facilitate safe pedestrian and vehicular movement through the work zones. C. O. Williams Construction Ltd, known for its commitment to safety and community welfare, urges the public to expect delays and, where possible, use alternative routes.