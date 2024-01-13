en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

Budget-Friendly Cars of 2024: Value and Efficiency Combined

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:18 am EST
Budget-Friendly Cars of 2024: Value and Efficiency Combined

The automotive market, in a bid to cater to budget-conscious buyers, is ushering in an array of economical cars for the model year 2024. These vehicles, priced under $25,000 — and potentially even less with incentives and negotiations — pack a punch with their state-of-the-art safety features, fuel efficiency, and utilitarian design.

Affordable Yet Feature-Rich

Among this line-up, the Nissan Versa takes the crown as the cheapest new car available. Despite its lower cost, it offers substantial interior space and features such as the NissanConnect Service for seamless smartphone integration. In contrast, the Mitsubishi Mirage, albeit basic, presents a cost-effective transportation solution.

Delivering Essentials and More

The Kia Forte, standing as the lowest-priced compact car, offers essentials like advanced driver aids and decent performance. In the same vein, the Kia Soul provides SUV versatility with substantial space and standard tech features. The Chevrolet Trax merges crossover appeal with responsive handling and safety technology.

Premium Features at Competitive Prices

The Sentra and Jetta, while retaining a competitive price tag, offer more premium features and comfort. Notably, the Hyundai Elantra distinguishes itself with its stylish design, luxurious amenities, and fuel efficiency — especially in its hybrid model.

As automakers rush to bolster their lineups with SUVs, the subcompact SUV class is experiencing significant growth. All of these affordable options are recommended for buyers seeking value in the new car market.

0
Automotive Economy
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Automotive

See more
28 seconds ago
The Decade of Transformation in the UK Automotive Industry
The past decade has witnessed a remarkable transformation in the UK automotive industry. A shift in consumer preferences, coupled with technological advancements and evolving market dynamics, has reshaped the landscape. One of the most striking trends is the steep decline in diesel car sales, which plunged from 49.8% of new car registrations in 2013 to
The Decade of Transformation in the UK Automotive Industry
Car Transporter's Collision with Bridge Causes Significant Damage
46 mins ago
Car Transporter's Collision with Bridge Causes Significant Damage
Escalation of Conflict in Middle East and Red Sea Region: A Fresh Wave of Tensions
1 hour ago
Escalation of Conflict in Middle East and Red Sea Region: A Fresh Wave of Tensions
Flash Motors Revolutionizes Electric Scooters with AI-Enhanced Controllers
4 mins ago
Flash Motors Revolutionizes Electric Scooters with AI-Enhanced Controllers
Mercedes Technical Director Critiques F1 Ground Effect Aerodynamics
18 mins ago
Mercedes Technical Director Critiques F1 Ground Effect Aerodynamics
Electric Vehicles: Showcasing Advanced Interiors Beyond Transportation
40 mins ago
Electric Vehicles: Showcasing Advanced Interiors Beyond Transportation
Latest Headlines
World News
Historic Playoff at Ford Field: Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Rams
22 seconds
Historic Playoff at Ford Field: Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Rams
Professor Kobby Mensah Advocates For Caution in Exposing Political Wrongdoings
34 seconds
Professor Kobby Mensah Advocates For Caution in Exposing Political Wrongdoings
Elina Svitolina: A Tennis Star's Fight for Her Homeland
50 seconds
Elina Svitolina: A Tennis Star's Fight for Her Homeland
Lebanese Government Pledges LBP 3 Trillion Towards Cancer and Chronic Disease Medications
58 seconds
Lebanese Government Pledges LBP 3 Trillion Towards Cancer and Chronic Disease Medications
Symone Sanders-Townsend: Bringing Midwestern Perspective to MSNBC's 'The Weekend'
1 min
Symone Sanders-Townsend: Bringing Midwestern Perspective to MSNBC's 'The Weekend'
Remembering Herb Kohl: A Senator's Legacy Beyond Politics
1 min
Remembering Herb Kohl: A Senator's Legacy Beyond Politics
Beyond the Game: The Four Musketeers' Journey with the Detroit Lions
2 mins
Beyond the Game: The Four Musketeers' Journey with the Detroit Lions
Wilson High School Basketball Teams Triumph Over West Florence High
2 mins
Wilson High School Basketball Teams Triumph Over West Florence High
AFC Asian Cup 2023: India and Australia Kick-Off with High Hopes
3 mins
AFC Asian Cup 2023: India and Australia Kick-Off with High Hopes
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
18 mins
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
38 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
4 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
4 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
5 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
5 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
5 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
7 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
9 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app