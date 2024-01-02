Budget 2024: Ireland Rolls Out Largest Social Welfare Budget with Significant Increases

Starting today, Ireland will witness a significant increase in various social welfare payments as part of the measures rolled out in Budget 2024. Heather Humphreys, the Social Protection Minister, has announced these measures as the largest social welfare budget to date.

Impact on the Public

The maximum rate of core weekly social welfare payments will see an increase of €12, a move that is set to benefit a substantial portion of the population. On the other hand, the thresholds for the Working Family Payment will increase by €54 weekly for families of all sizes. This adjustment is primarily aimed at offering additional financial assistance to low-income families and broadening the number of households eligible for the benefit.

Support for Children with Severe Disabilities

For recipients of the Domiciliary Care Allowance, designed to assist parents or guardians caring for children with severe disabilities, there will be an increase of €10 per month. This increment raises the total monthly payment to €340.

Enhancements to Qualified Child Payments

Furthermore, Qualified Child payments will witness an increase of €4 per week, leading to payments of €46 for children under 12 and €54 for those aged 12 and over.

A Special Double Payment

A special measure has also been introduced, which will see a one-time doubling of weekly social welfare payments at the end of January. This bonus, applicable to recipients who qualify for the Christmas bonus, will be disbursed at the new increased rates during the week of January 29.

The measures introduced by the Irish government under Budget 2024 aim to alleviate financial stress for several families across the country, particularly those with low income and those caring for children with disabilities. They mark a significant step in the country’s efforts to address the escalating cost of living and offer support to those most in need.