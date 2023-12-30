en English
Brunei

Brunei-Muara District Dominates Property Market in Q3 2023: BDCB Report

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:36 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 1:04 am EST
Brunei-Muara District Dominates Property Market in Q3 2023: BDCB Report

Unveiling an intense shift in the real estate market, the Brunei Darussalam Central Bank (BDCB) recently released the Residential Property Price Index (RPPI) for Q3 2023. The data reveals a significant surge in property purchases in the Brunei-Muara District, spotlighting the area’s growing attractiveness for homebuyers.

Surge in Brunei-Muara District

A total of 75 properties changed hands in the Brunei-Muara District during this period, dwarfing the activity in the Tutong District and the Belait District, which saw 16 and 9 property transactions respectively. The five mukims witnessing the highest number of private residential property purchases were Sengkurong, Pekan Tutong, Mentiri, Gadong, and Lumapas.

Residential Property Price Index at 97.8

The RPPI, a nuanced measure of the fluctuating prices for private residential properties, stood at 97.8. This marks a 6.7% increase year-on-year from Q3 2022 and a 5.6% increase from the previous quarter. The data for this index is meticulously collected from bank mortgages and is published in collaboration with the Ministry of Development and the Authority for Building Control and Construction Industry (ABCi).

Decline in Transactions and Rise in Median Purchase Price

Despite the activity in the Brunei-Muara District, the quarter saw a decline in overall transactions. A total of 100 private residential properties changed hands, a decrease of 22.5% from Q2 2023 and 25.9% from the same quarter of the previous year. Detached houses made up the lion’s share of the transactions at 59.0%, followed by semi-detached houses, terrace houses, and apartments. The median purchase price for private residential properties was BND260,000, marking an increase from both the previous quarter and Q3 2022.

In light of these statistics, the BDCB advises caution, stating that these figures are general and should not be used as the sole basis for conclusions about specific properties. Property values can oscillate widely, influenced by several factors such as location, land size, floor area, and many more.

Brunei Economy
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

