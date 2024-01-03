en English
Economy

Brooke County Commission Kickstarts 2024 with Promising Developments

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:52 pm EST
Brooke County Commission Kickstarts 2024 with Promising Developments

The Brooke County Commission set the tone for 2024 in their inaugural meeting, discussing a series of developments contributing to the county’s growth. Projects such as the Judicial Annex and a Centralized Ambulance Station are nearing completion, signaling a promising year ahead.

Boost in Local Economy

Significant contributors to this growth are the multiple businesses introduced in the county. Form Energy, Pure Watercraft, and the Port of West Virginia have already made substantial impacts and are anticipated to expand their operations in the upcoming year. The establishment and success of these businesses underscore the county’s potential as a lucrative hub for enterprises.

Leadership Roles for 2024

During the meeting, the commission also assigned leadership roles for the year. Commissioner Thomas was named President, and Commissioner Diserio took the position of Pro-Tem. Commissioner Diserio acknowledged the hard work of previous commissions and emphasized the continuous effort to enhance the county’s prosperity.

Future Leaders Program

On the education front, an enticing prospect for future Lewis County High School students is the Future Leaders Program. Coordinated through the West Virginia National Guard and taught by military veterans, the program aims to foster life skills, citizenship, and leadership qualities through hands-on techniques. Brooke County High was recently named the North Region champion, highlighting the program’s success within the county. The program offers affordable education opportunities and does not impose any cost to students.

The Brooke County Commission is poised for a year of growth and advancement, with the success of local businesses and educational programs setting a positive precedent for the future.

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience.

