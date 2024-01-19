Briq Raises $8M in Extension Round, Eyes Global Expansion and AI Integration

Construction fintech firm Briq has raised $8 million in an extension round, a significant achievement amidst the ongoing funding crisis. The round, which saw the valuation of the company surge to $150 million, was led by Tiger Global Management, with participation from MetaProp, Blackhorn, and Eniac. New investor Nemetschek also joined the round.

Strides in Automation and Financial Prudence

Founded by Bassem Hamdy and Ron Goldshmidt in 2018, Briq has made impressive strides in the automation of financial processes, focusing specifically on the construction industry. The company's innovative solutions, such as accounts payable and payroll automation, have attracted nearly 400 customers. Despite the prevailing economic uncertainties of 2023, Briq reported a 40% increase in annual recurring revenue.

True to its commitment to financial prudence, Briq undertook cost-cutting measures, resulting in a workforce reduction of 45%. The leaner team, now numbering 138-strong, continues to deliver the company's services efficiently and effectively.

Briq's Automation Products

The company's flagship products, Briq AutoPilot and Briq CoPilot, are backed by over 200 generative automation bots. These products have been instrumental in reducing overhead costs and improving margins for Briq's clients.

Looking Ahead: Global Expansion and AI Integration

With fresh funding in the bank, Briq is setting its sights on global expansion. The company plans to penetrate markets beyond North America, focusing on the Middle East, Asia, and non-English speaking regions in Europe. As part of its growth strategy, Briq is also looking to integrate conversational AI into its financial transaction processes by 2024. This move is expected to further enhance its competitiveness against leading industry players like UiPath and Automation Anywhere.