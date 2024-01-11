Bridgend's Bus Station and Public Toilets Face Closure Amidst Proposed Budget Cuts

Bridgend's primary bus station and public restrooms on Quarella Road are under threat of closure following proposed budget cuts designed to save a whopping 16 million pounds. This drastic measure is part of a larger financial strategy that includes a 5% cut to school budgets, limiting operations at recycling centres, and a potential 9.5% hike in council tax. Despite a projected budget for 2024-25 of nearly 360 million pounds, which is an increase from the previous year, it fails to keep up with inflation or address the escalating demand for services.

Impact on Local Community and Beyond

A report warns that closing the bus station could save 100,000 pounds for the 2025-26 budget. However, it also highlights the potential negative repercussions on the local community, regional transport, air quality, and the council's reputation. Councillors and local residents have raised concerns about the implications for those who rely on bus services and the overall vibrancy of the town centre.

Previous Complaints and Upcoming Decision

This proposal follows previous complaints from residents in nearby Maesteg about the lack of essential services. The budget proposal, which is stirring up a significant amount of concern, is set to be reviewed at an upcoming cabinet meeting. A final decision on the matter is expected to be made in the subsequent month, leaving the fate of Bridgend's main bus station and public toilets hanging in the balance.