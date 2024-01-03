en English
Economy

BRICS Expansion: A Shift in the Global Geopolitical Landscape

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:21 pm EST
The BRICS group, an international governmental organization initially formed by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, with South Africa joining in 2010, has officially expanded to include five new countries on January 1, 2024 – Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Iran, and Ethiopia. This expansion follows the 15th BRICS summit in Johannesburg in August 2023 and aims to strengthen the group’s influence on the global stage. However, Argentina, which was also invited, chose to decline the offer.

BRICS: A Geopolitical Counterweight

With the inclusion of major oil producers and emerging economies, the BRICS group, now representing approximately 3.5 billion people and a collective economy of over $28.5 trillion, is seen as a potential counterweight to Western hegemony. The expansion signifies a notable shift in the geopolitical landscape, with China spearheading the calls for the BRICS group to grow and become a formidable force against the West.

Uncertainty Amidst Expansion

Despite the evident growth, concerns surrounding the internal differences amongst the members persist. The question remains whether the expansion will strengthen or weaken the group. However, the group’s ambition to reduce reliance on the US dollar and increase the representation for emerging economies remains undeterred.

The Road Ahead

Under the theme of “Strengthening Multilateralism for Equitable Global Development and Security”, Russia has taken over the BRICS presidency from South Africa for the year. Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his intent to enhance BRICS’ role in the international financial system and ensure the smooth integration of the new members. The annual summit is scheduled to take place in Kazan in October.

Despite the inevitable challenges, the expansion of BRICS offers new investment possibilities and the potential for redefined trade dynamics. As the world watches, the group’s growth and its implications for global diplomacy and international relations are set to unfold.

Economy International Relations
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

