BRICS Alliance Expands: Welcomes Five New Members

The recent expansion of the BRICS alliance, a bloc representing major emerging economies, marks a significant milestone in global economic cooperation. As of January 1, 2024, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are now full members, joining Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. This enlargement of the BRICS group was announced during its 2023 summit in South Africa, reflecting its commitment to enhance integration among member states and global influence.

Strengthening BRICS’s Global Footprint

The inclusion of these five nations extends the alliance’s reach to about 30% of the world’s land surface and 45% of the global population. With a combined nominal GDP of US $28 trillion and a GDP PPP of around US $57 trillion, the member states constitute a formidable economic bloc. The expansion of the alliance has been interpreted as an attempt to reform the current US-led world order, positioning BRICS as a potent force in global politics.

A New Era of Economic Cooperation

Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledged this significant development, assuring that Russia would assume the BRICS chairmanship in 2024. Saudi Arabia’s accession to the bloc was described as ‘a beneficial and important channel’ to bolster economic cooperation. However, this enlargement has also heightened concerns over China’s growing influence within the region and the US commitment to Middle East security.

Addressing Criticisms and Future Prospects

While BRICS has faced criticism for falling short of its grand ambitions, especially given the sanctions against Russia, its recent growth is a testament to its resilience. Countries like Brazil and India have been strengthening their ties with the West, adding another dimension to the complex geopolitical dynamics. Despite the controversies, BRICS remains unwavering in its pursuit of enhanced cooperation and integration among developing economies.