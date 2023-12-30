en English
Business

Boxing Day Retail Spending Dips in Wellington Amid Economic Concerns

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:13 am EST
Wellington, the capital city of New Zealand, faced an unexpected downturn in Boxing Day retail spending, marking a significant 10.8 percent decrease from the previous year. In stark contrast, the neighboring region of Wairarapa witnessed an 8 percent surge in spending.

Factors Behind Wellington’s Retail Downturn

South Wairarapa Mayor, Martin Connelly, attributes Wellington’s retail slump to the residents’ apprehension about potential public sector job cuts indicated by the coalition government. This fear, he suggests, has prompted consumers to adopt a more cautious approach, favoring saving over spending. Infometrics Principal Economist, Brad Olsen, further identifies potential water restrictions during the summer as an added factor contributing to Wellington’s retail downturn. This, despite the influx of tourists due to the presence of cruise ships on Boxing Day.

Wairarapa’s Retail Success

On the other hand, Wairarapa, known for its appealing low-cost holiday offerings and pleasant weather, has managed to attract an influx of visitors. This has consequently led to a boost in the region’s retail spending, setting it apart from the national spending trend.

National Spending Trend

Nationally, retail spending saw a slight dip from the previous year. However, a noticeable exception was in the sales of food and liquor, which saw an increase of nearly 15 percent. Social Development and Employment Minister, Louise Upston, rejected the idea that public sector cuts were the primary cause of decreased spending in Wellington. Instead, she pointed to the cost-of-living crisis and mounting mortgage pressures as more plausible reasons for the cautious spending behavior among Wellington residents.

Potential Water Crisis

Further exacerbating the situation, new models predict a 33 percent chance of a severe water shortage in Wellington this summer. This could potentially result in level 4 water restrictions, further impacting the region’s economy and people’s lifestyles. As the holiday season progresses, the looming cost-of-living pressures are leading to more selective shopping habits among New Zealanders, reflecting the economic challenges faced by the nation.

Business Economy New Zealand
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

