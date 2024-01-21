Botswana's Economy in 2023: A Year of Slowed Growth and Economic Challenges

Botswana's economy witnessed a slowdown in 2023, reflected in the real GDP growth of just 0.9 percent in the third quarter of the year. The Finance ministry has forecasted the GDP growth to further moderate to 3.8 percent in 2023, before recovering to a predicted 4.4 percent in 2024. For Botswana to transition from upper middle income to high income status by 2036, a sustained annual growth rate of 5.7 percent is necessary.

Diamond Industry's Influence on Botswana's Economy

The ebb and flow of Botswana's economic growth can be largely attributed to the fluctuations in the diamond industry. This industry, pivotal to the nation's economy, not only comprises a significant portion of exports but also contributes extensively to government revenue. The prospects of economic recovery, therefore, largely hinge on the global diamond industry's resurgence.

Budget Deficits: A Recurring Challenge

Botswana has been grappling with persistent budget deficits, a challenge that has come to the fore as national elections loom in October 2023. The 2024/2025 Budget Strategy Paper outlines a plan to spend P88.8 billion against projected revenues of P83.7 billion, indicating a deficit of P5.1 billion. This comes in the wake of the most significant deficit of P16.41 billion faced during the 2020/2021 financial year, largely influenced by the pandemic. However, the 2022/2023 fiscal year did close with a preliminary budget surplus of P10 million, offering a glimmer of hope.

Inflation in Botswana: A Cooling Trend

Inflation in Botswana experienced a cooling trend in 2023, averaging at 5.4 percent, a significant drop from the 12.5 percent recorded in 2022. The Bank of Botswana anticipates that inflation will remain within the target range of 3-6 percent in the medium term. To ease the financial burden on households, the Bank of Botswana has cut the monetary policy rate from 2.65 percent to 2.40 percent in December 2023, a move that could potentially boost consumer credit.