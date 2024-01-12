Bosnia and Herzegovina Grants Temporary Visa Exemption to Saudi Arabian Citizens, Imposes Visa Requirements on Oman

In a significant move to strengthen bilateral ties and boost tourism, the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina has unanimously approved a temporary visa exemption for citizens of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The decision, effective from June 1st to September 30th, 2024, permits Saudi Arabian nationals to enter, exit, transit through, and reside in Bosnia and Herzegovina for up to 30 days without the need for a visa. This exemption, aimed at fostering economic development, comes into effect during the peak tourist season.

Visa Exemption: A Strategic Move

The temporary visa waiver is a strategic move by Bosnia and Herzegovina to promote tourism and stimulate economic growth. By enabling effortless travel for Saudi Arabian citizens, Bosnia and Herzegovina anticipates a significant influx of visitors during the peak tourist season. This measure is expected to substantially contribute to the country’s economy, given the high spending power of Saudi Arabian tourists.

Strengthening Bilateral Ties

In addition to boosting tourism, the visa exemption decision underscores Bosnia and Herzegovina’s commitment to bolstering bilateral relations with Saudi Arabia. The move is seen as a gesture of goodwill and a step towards fostering stronger diplomatic and economic ties between the two nations.

A Shift in Visa Policy

Conversely, Bosnia and Herzegovina has imposed a visa requirement for citizens of the Sultanate of Oman. This policy change aligns Bosnia and Herzegovina with the European Union’s visa policy, despite the country not being an EU member state. The introduction of visas for Omani citizens demonstrates Bosnia and Herzegovina’s concerted efforts to harmonize its policies with EU standards. This move signifies the country’s aspiration to align itself more closely with European norms and practices, while managing its immigration and security affairs.