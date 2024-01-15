Bosnia and Herzegovina Gears Up for Major Economic and Social Data Releases

Mark your calendars. In a bid to provide a clearer picture of its economic and social landscape, Bosnia and Herzegovina’s key statistical offices have slated a succession of data releases through February 16. The Federation Statistical Office, along with the Serb Republic Institute of Statistics, is on the cusp of releasing pivotal figures that will shed light on the economic health and social trends of the country. This data will serve as a valuable resource not just for policymakers, but also for businesses and analysts.

The Federation Statistical Office Takes the Lead

The Federation Statistical Office is preparing to roll out a diverse range of data. This encompasses average salaries and employment figures for November, consumer and producer price indices for December, and trade figures for the same month. Additionally, they will release building permits data, industrial output data for December, and air traffic data for the fourth quarter of 2023. These data points will give an in-depth understanding of the country’s economic trajectory and its key sectors’ performance.

The Serb Republic Institute of Statistics Follows Suit

Not to be left behind, the Serb Republic Institute of Statistics is also set to issue a similar array of data sets. The institute will publish average salaries and trade data for December, industrial output data for November, and consumer and producer price indices for December. Furthermore, it will release building permits data for December and will uniquely publish tourist data for the same month. This wealth of information will provide additional insights into the country’s economic dynamics and the performance of its tourism sector.

Implications of the Scheduled Data Releases

The upcoming data releases are expected to provide a comprehensive view of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s economic health and social trends. By analyzing these figures, policymakers, businesses, and analysts can make informed decisions and predictions. As such, these releases could shape the future of the country’s economy and have significant implications for its industries and sectors.