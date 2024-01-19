BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Reports 7.2% NAV Growth

The BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust PLC has unveiled its performance update as of December 31, 2023. The update encompasses the net asset value (NAV) performance, dividend yields, changes in the portfolio, and market outlook. The NAV observed an ascent of 7.2% in December, falling slightly behind the MSCI Emerging Markets Latin America Index which returned 7.5%.

Performance Influencers and Top Performers

The Trust's performance was shaped by positions in the Consumer Discretionary sector in Brazil and Chilean industrials. On the flip side, stock selection in the Materials sector in Mexico and lack of exposure to Peru proved to be detrimental. The top performers included Soma, a Brazilian retailer, and GAPB, a Mexican airport operator. On the other hand, the detractors were Mag Silver, a Mexican silver miner, and IRB, a Brazilian reinsurance company.

Portfolio Adjustments and Overviews

Portfolio adjustments involved exiting the Colombian oil & gas company Ecopetrol and modifying Mexican holdings. The Trust is currently overweight in Argentina and Panama, underweight in Peru, and maintains a positive outlook for the economic trajectories of Brazil and Mexico.

Market Outlook and Economic Expectations

Central banks in Latin America have displayed proactiveness in managing inflation, and interest rates are anticipated to descend, bolstering the economy and asset prices. Brazil is projected to reap benefits from local capital inflow and rate cuts, while Mexico is envisaged as a defensive market benefiting from the re-shoring of global supply chains. Argentina's economic challenges under the new president Javier Milei are recognized, with the Company sustaining limited exposure.