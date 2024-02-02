Bhutan's 'Mindfulness City': A Strategic Move to Boost Economy and Address Emigration

King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the monarch of Bhutan, has revealed an ambitious blueprint for a new 'mindfulness city' in Gelephu, near the Indian border. The innovative project aims to counteract the outflow of young, qualified Bhutanese individuals - a trend that has seen many relocate to Australia - and to invigorate the nation's economy.

Bhutan's Economic Challenges

Bhutan, a country celebrated for its unique Gross National Happiness (GNH) index and carbon-negative status, has recently graduated from the United Nations' least developed countries category. Despite this achievement, the nation grapples with significant economic hurdles, including the adverse impact of the pandemic on its tourism and hydropower projects, and a growing trend of emigration for better opportunities.

A City Rooted in Culture and Spirituality

The proposed city, sprawling over 1,000 square kilometers, aims to evolve into an economic hub that promotes green technology, education, and health, all deeply embedded in the fabric of Bhutanese culture and the Buddhist spiritual heritage. Crafted by the Danish firm, Bjarke Ingels Group, the master plan paints a picture of a high-tech city that seamlessly weaves modern infrastructure with traditional elements.

Infrastructure and Development

Among the planned features are robots, rice paddies, a Buddhist spiritual center, a healthcare center, a university, and cultural venues. The city will also house a new international airport, railway connections to India, and a hydroelectric dam. Construction for the airport is slated to commence in the current year, with further development designed to harmonize with the region's natural landscape and cultural identity.

The success of this 'mindfulness city' will depend largely on its ability to attract investors. By placing environmental and spiritual values at the forefront, Bhutan hopes to leverage its competitive advantages in a bid to secure the city's future.