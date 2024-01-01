en English
Bhutan

Bhutan Development Bank Resumes Loan Repayments, Signaling Economic Recovery

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:34 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 9:06 am EST
Bhutan Development Bank Resumes Loan Repayments, Signaling Economic Recovery

In a move signaling economic recovery, the Bhutan Development Bank Ltd (BDBL) has announced the lifting of its loan moratorium. Effective immediately, borrowers across various sectors will have to resume their regular repayment schedules, marking a shift towards normalizing financial operations in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Decoding BDBL’s Decision

Following a substantial reduction in non-performing loans (NPL) within the regulatory requirement, the BDBL has decided to lift the loan moratorium. However, there are exceptions made for new housing, hotel construction, and transport loans, which will remain under the moratorium for the time being.

This decision seems to reflect an understanding of the ongoing challenges faced by these sectors, likely due to the economic repercussions of the pandemic. It’s a clear indication that the BDBL is treading carefully, ensuring sector-specific recovery before requiring loan repayments.

(Read Also: Bhutan’s Chhuzom Farmers to Supply Organic Produce to Mindfulness City)

Implications for Borrowers and Sectors

Borrowers from sectors no longer under the moratorium will need to resume their regular loan repayment schedules. This move, although challenging for some, signals a cautious optimism towards economic recovery in those sectors.

However, the continuation of the moratorium for new housing, hotel construction, and transport loans suggests that these sectors are still grappling with economic instability. It underscores the BDBL’s approach of measured and mindful financial operations, allowing these sectors more time to recover from the pandemic’s economic fallout.

(Read Also: Bongo-Chapchha’s Electoral Landscape: A Close Look at Voter Demographics)

The Broader Economic Picture

The lifting of the loan moratorium by the BDBL paints a broader picture of economic recovery in Bhutan. It suggests that certain sectors have bounced back enough to resume regular financial operations, which is a promising sign for Bhutan’s economy. Yet, the continued moratorium for some sectors also underscores the uneven recovery and the need for sustained assistance in these areas.

In conclusion, while the lifting of the moratorium is a positive step towards normalization, the BDBL’s decision to maintain it for specific sectors also highlights the ongoing challenges of economic recovery in the post-pandemic era.

Bhutan
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

