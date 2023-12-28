en English
Bhutan

Bhutan Commerce Leader Advocates for Business Support amid Pandemic

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:22 am EST
Bhutan Commerce Leader Advocates for Business Support amid Pandemic

In a bid to cushion the blow of the ongoing economic crisis triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, Tandy Wangchuk, the President of the Bhutan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has implored financial institutions to consider deferring the foreclosure of loans for struggling businesses. This plea underscores the broader economic challenges that businesses face in the wake of the pandemic, emphasizing the need for continued support from the financial sector to keep the business community afloat.

The Impact of the Pandemic on Business

The economic fallout of the pandemic has left many businesses unable to meet their financial obligations, pushing the economy into precarious territory. Without intervention from financial institutions, there could be a significant number of foreclosures, which would further destabilize the already fragile economy. The plight of these businesses is indicative of the broader economic challenges that have emerged in the aftermath of the pandemic, from the crippling of global supply chains to the unprecedented surge in unemployment rates.

A Plea for Support

Wangchuk’s call to action emphasizes the need for a concerted effort from all sectors to ensure the survival and recovery of the business community. His appeal for the deferral of loan foreclosures highlights the need for financial institutions to take on a supportive role in this recovery process. This kind of support could offer a lifeline to businesses struggling to stay afloat, providing them with the breathing space they need to recover and ultimately contribute to the strengthening of the economy.

Looking Forward

While the path to economic recovery may seem fraught with challenges, Wangchuk’s plea serves as a beacon of hope for struggling businesses. If financial institutions heed his call, businesses could have a fighting chance at recovery. This would not only help to stabilize the economy but also set the stage for a resilient and sustainable economic future. The economic turmoil wrought by the pandemic has underscored the need for multilateral cooperation, resilience, and innovation – elements that are critical to navigating the road to recovery.

Bhutan Business Economy
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

