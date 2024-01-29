Bharat Electronics Ltd Records Strong Q3 Performance with a 49.2% YoY Increase in Net Profit

Bharat Electronics Ltd, one of India's leading Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) in the aerospace and defence electronics sector, has emerged with a robust financial performance in Q3 of the fiscal year 2023-24. The lion's share of the company's earnings was marked by a significant 49.2% YoY increase in net profit, which stood at Rs 893.3 crore, up from Rs 598.8 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. Bharat Electronics' net profit for Q3 was reported to be Rs 859.6 crore, marking a 40% surge from the prior year's figure of Rs 613 crore.

Growth trajectory in revenue and EBITDA

Despite the challenging global economic landscape, the company's revenue exhibited a marginal increase, reaching Rs 4,162.2 crore compared to Rs 4,153 crore during the same period last year. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), a key indicator of a company's financial performance, also followed an upward trend. It grew by 24% to Rs 1,072.6 crore during the period from October to December 2023, against Rs 863.4 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. This growth also led to an EBITDA margin of 26%, further solidifying Bharat Electronics' financial position.

Surge in order book

As of January 1, 2024, Bharat Electronics' order book stood at a whopping Rs 76,217 crore, reflecting the company's strong business pipeline and its prominent role in India's defence sector.

Interim dividend declaration

In a move that would please its shareholders, the company declared an interim dividend for the fiscal year 2023-24. The payout stands at Rs 0.70 per equity share, which is 70% of the paid-up share value. The record date to identify eligible shareholders for the dividend has been set as February 10, 2024. The dividend is scheduled to be paid within 30 days from its declaration.

Stock performance and investor returns

Reflecting the positive financial results, shares of Bharat Electronics closed at ₹191.60 per share on the NSE, marking a gain of 1% for the day. Over the past year, the company has offered a more than 101% return to its investors. This dividend declaration not only benefits the current shareholders but also positions Bharat Electronics as an attractive investment destination for those seeking stable returns and solid dividend payouts.