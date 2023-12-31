Bermuda’s Economy: Resilience Amid Rising Costs and Economic Challenges

In the face of global problems and local challenges, Bermuda’s economy has weathered the storm, with the international insurance and reinsurance markets standing as resilient pillars. Maintaining a robust position, these industries have steadily employed an increasing number of Bermudians, indirectly fortifying many local businesses and service providers. However, the strain is evident in the island’s economy, with air arrivals experiencing a slump, escalating inflation, and a noticeable absence of large-scale construction projects that were common in the pre-COVID era.

Construction Industry: A Mixed Bag

The residential construction market, spurred on by pandemic-induced demand, has seen a boom. However, the industry is bracing for a potential slowdown in 2024, attributed to escalating prices, a tightening labor market, and backlogs in the planning department. Conversely, the commercial construction sector is projected to maintain its strength, bolstered by a series of projects lined up for execution.

High-profile Projects to Fuel Economic Growth

High-profile endeavors like the renovation of the Fairmont Southampton hotel and the construction of Brookfield Reinsurance’s new building at 91 Front Street are tipped to stimulate the local economy. These projects, expected to come online in the upcoming year, promise progress and prosperity.

Soaring Living Costs and the Labor Market

Bermudians have grappled with a steep rise in living costs with food inflation breaching the 10% mark, electricity costs soaring by 20%, and rent hikes estimated at around 30%. The labor market is under pressure, with a significant proportion of the workforce operating under work permits.

The closure of the Fairmont Southampton hotel since October 2020 has been a considerable blow, with its reopening not expected for at least two years. However, this reopening is deemed crucial for job creation and boosting the tourism sector, with former Bermuda Chamber of Commerce president, Peter Everson, asserting that the hotel’s operation would directly benefit employment, creating around 600 jobs.

Bermuda’s Economic Outlook

Looking forward, fuel prices are expected to stabilize, courtesy of heightened oil and gas production in the US. The Bermudian government is striving to ensure revenues outstrip expenditures in the near future to address the country’s looming debt issue. In a glimmer of hope amid the challenges, Bermuda’s economy registered a 3.6% growth in the first quarter of 2023, signaling the potential for resilience and recovery.