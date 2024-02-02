Bermuda Omnibus Survey Reveals Rising Economic Concerns

For the Bermuda Chamber of Commerce, the latest Bermuda Omnibus survey conducted by Narrative Research reveals a stark shift in the public's perception of the economy. In the final quarter of 2023, half of the 400 respondents identified the economy as their greatest concern, a notable contrast to 2006 where housing was the primary worry.

Economy Tops the Chart

The survey shows an evident shift in concerns with the cost of living and inflation taking precedence. Only 6% are still citing housing as their top concern. Just 8% of the respondents believe Bermuda's economy has improved compared to the previous year. This statistic reveals a prevailing sense of economic skepticism among the Bermudian public.

Consumer Confidence Wanes

Moreover, the survey indicates a decline in consumer confidence across all income levels. While the highest earners retain the most confidence, the gap between income brackets is narrowing. The decrease in confidence is particularly felt among women and younger individuals (ages 18 to 34). This trend suggests an increasingly cautious consumer base, especially among those who may be more vulnerable to economic fluctuations.

Reflecting Global Trends

The state of consumer confidence in Bermuda mirrors a worldwide downturn, influenced by multiple factors such as uncertainty and global conflict. Politically, less than half of Bermuda's residents believe the country is heading in the right direction. About 30% feel that the country is stagnant, with concerns about the economy and the cost of living being key contributors to this sentiment.

Shifting Employment Trends

Employment trends indicate a slight increase in full-time employment and decreases in part-time and self-employment. This shift suggests a move back towards traditional employment structures, potentially as a response to economic uncertainty.