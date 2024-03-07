Bermuda Job Market Analysis Reveals 2023 Employment at 1985 Levels, Major Demographic Shifts

During a comprehensive Data Deep Dive event hosted by the Chamber of Commerce, key economic and employment trends in Bermuda were unveiled, drawing attention from approximately 140 attendees. The presentation aimed to dissect and understand the intricate details of Bermuda's job market, revealing startling statistics that compared current employment figures to those from nearly four decades ago. Chamber President Marico Thomas emphasized the importance of adapting discussions and strategies to address these economic challenges, positioning Bermuda competitively against other nations.

Stagnant Employment Growth and Demographic Shifts

In 2023, the total number of jobs filled in Bermuda was 32,849, a figure that alarmingly mirrors employment levels from 1985-86. This stagnation is highlighted alongside a significant demographic shift in the workforce, where individuals aged over 45 now constitute 54.8% of employees. This aging workforce presents unique challenges and opportunities for the local economy, necessitating strategic adjustments to harness the potential of this demographic shift.

Rise of International Business and Decline in Key Sectors

The presentation also shed light on the growth of international business, which now represents a larger share of total employment income, marking a 22.9% increase from 1997 to 2023. Conversely, the accommodation sector has experienced a drastic 66% decline in jobs over the past 30 years, coupled with a 12.5% decrease in the number of registered taxis. Such trends indicate shifting economic landscapes and the need for adaptive strategies to rejuvenate affected sectors.

Future Prospects and Strategic Considerations

Looking ahead, the Chamber of Commerce's analysis presents a mixed bag of challenges and opportunities for Bermuda. The demographic shifts and sector-specific declines call for innovative approaches to employment and economic development. As Bermuda navigates these complexities, strategic investments in sectors showing growth potential, such as international business, alongside efforts to modernize and adapt traditional sectors, could pave the way for a more resilient and dynamic economy.

As the community reflects on these findings, the conversation shifts towards actionable strategies that can harness the changing dynamics of Bermuda's job market. The Chamber of Commerce's presentation not only highlights critical economic indicators but also serves as a call to action for policymakers, businesses, and the workforce to collaboratively forge a path towards sustainable growth and prosperity.