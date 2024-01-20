Bermuda Grapples with Persistent Retail Sales Slump: August 2023 Report

In a recent revelation, Bermuda's retail sector has been hit by a drop in sales volume for the 13th time in the last 15 months. According to August 2023 data from the Ministry of Economy and Labour, the island nation witnessed a 3.4 percent year-over-year decrease, marking a downturn in retail sales volume for eight of the past nine months. While retail sales inflation sat at 3.9 percent, the sales values recorded a marginal rise of 0.4 percent, translating to an estimated $100.0 million.

The Pervasive Decline

The slump in retail sales volume wasn't confined to a single sector. It was an industry-wide phenomenon, with six of the seven sectors recording a dip. Motor vehicle sales saw a severe 20.2 percent drop, building material stores noted a 7.9 percent decrease, and apparel stores experienced a 4.3 percent fall. Interestingly, amidst this wave of decline, service stations bucked the trend with a 2.9 percent increase in sales volume.

Further emphasizing the slump in retail activity is the 19.2 percent plunge in selected overseas declarations. Imports through courier, sea, and the Bermuda Post Office all diminished. However, in a silver lining of sorts, airport declarations by returning residents recorded a minor uptick. August, the month under scrutiny, had 25 shopping days, two less than the same month in the previous year.