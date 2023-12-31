en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Bermuda

Bermuda Government Announces Tax Reforms and Revitalization of Morgan’s Point in Annual Budget

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 31, 2023 at 7:14 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 7:18 am EST
Bermuda Government Announces Tax Reforms and Revitalization of Morgan’s Point in Annual Budget

The Bermuda Government’s annual budget included a number of noteworthy initiatives, including plans to revitalize Morgan’s Point and notable changes to the payroll tax system. Premier and Finance Minister David Burt announced that a fifth band would be added to the tax levels, resulting in tax breaks for a sizable 86% of the workforce.

Revitalizing Morgan’s Point

A proposed project aims to convert the unsuccessful hotel at Morgan’s Point into a dynamic mixed-use residential development. This development will feature amenities like a restaurant and a retail complex, providing a boost to the local economy. The Premier stressed this development would not be a gated community and would be accessible to all Bermuda residents. The first phase of this ambitious project is estimated to cost $130 million. To minimize interest costs, the government has arranged for funding either through property security or a sovereign guarantee.

A Focus on Economic Stimulus and Housing Supply

The redevelopment of Morgan’s Point aligns with the government’s commitment to stimulating the economy and increasing the housing supply. The ‘Live, Work, Play’ concept is central to this initiative. The Premier also highlighted significant infrastructure investments totaling $96 million for the fiscal year 2023-24. This marks the highest budgeted capital spending in 13 years, reflecting the government’s dedication to public education, workers’ rights, and fiscal balance by 2024-25.

Medical Tourism and Opposition Proposals

Another key development includes plans to establish a world-class medical tourism facility in Bermuda. The government confidently anticipates that work on the Fairmont Southampton will commence soon. However, the opposition party, the One Bermuda Alliance (OBA), led by Cole Simons, has proposed different strategies. These include suspending the foreign currency purchase tax and reassessing ‘sin taxes.’ A controversial proposal to reintroduce the Travel Authorization fees, abolished post-Covid-19, received backlash, leading to Simons’ apology and subsequent retirement from politics.

0
Bermuda Business Economy
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

A Shift in Bermuda's Political Landscape: Cole Simons Retires, OBA Retains Smith's South

By Israel Ojoko

Bermuda Government Reconsiders School Closure Criteria Amid Opposition; Legal and Social Updates

By Quadri Adejumo

A Month of Shadows and Light: Bermuda in May

By Salman Khan

Bermuda in Turmoil: Controversial Sentence, Healthcare Crisis and Development Dispute

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Bermuda's Gaming Industry Hits a Rough Patch: A Tale of Missed Opportu ...
@Bermuda · 1 hour
Bermuda's Gaming Industry Hits a Rough Patch: A Tale of Missed Opportu ...
heart comment 0
Bermuda’s Fairmont Southampton: A Tale of Revitalization Amid Controversy

By BNN Correspondents

Bermuda's Fairmont Southampton: A Tale of Revitalization Amid Controversy
Bermuda Sports 2023: A Year of New Faces and Narrow Misses

By Salman Khan

Bermuda Sports 2023: A Year of New Faces and Narrow Misses
Bermuda’s Economy: Resilience Amid Rising Costs and Economic Challenges

By BNN Correspondents

Bermuda's Economy: Resilience Amid Rising Costs and Economic Challenges
Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star’s Name

By Geeta Pillai

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name
Latest Headlines
World News
Controversy Brews in Maharashtra Over Potential Relocation of Tourism Project to Gujarat
49 seconds
Controversy Brews in Maharashtra Over Potential Relocation of Tourism Project to Gujarat
China's President Xi Jinping Commits to Advancement and Reunification in New Year Address
4 mins
China's President Xi Jinping Commits to Advancement and Reunification in New Year Address
ABC's New Year's Eve Broadcast: A Mixture of Applause and Criticism
4 mins
ABC's New Year's Eve Broadcast: A Mixture of Applause and Criticism
National Commission for Safai Karamcharis Advocates for Sanitary Workers' Rights and Wages
4 mins
National Commission for Safai Karamcharis Advocates for Sanitary Workers' Rights and Wages
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
5 mins
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
5 mins
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
New Year's Resolutions: The Psychology and Power of Personal Growth
5 mins
New Year's Resolutions: The Psychology and Power of Personal Growth
No Labels Advocates for Third-Party Presidential Candidate Amid Political Discontent
6 mins
No Labels Advocates for Third-Party Presidential Candidate Amid Political Discontent
'Transforming Political Campaigns': AI and Big Data Reshaping Africa's Political Landscape
12 mins
'Transforming Political Campaigns': AI and Big Data Reshaping Africa's Political Landscape
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
5 mins
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
5 mins
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
26 mins
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
1 hour
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
2 hours
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
2 hours
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
3 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
4 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app