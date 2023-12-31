Bermuda Government Announces Tax Reforms and Revitalization of Morgan’s Point in Annual Budget

The Bermuda Government’s annual budget included a number of noteworthy initiatives, including plans to revitalize Morgan’s Point and notable changes to the payroll tax system. Premier and Finance Minister David Burt announced that a fifth band would be added to the tax levels, resulting in tax breaks for a sizable 86% of the workforce.

Revitalizing Morgan’s Point

A proposed project aims to convert the unsuccessful hotel at Morgan’s Point into a dynamic mixed-use residential development. This development will feature amenities like a restaurant and a retail complex, providing a boost to the local economy. The Premier stressed this development would not be a gated community and would be accessible to all Bermuda residents. The first phase of this ambitious project is estimated to cost $130 million. To minimize interest costs, the government has arranged for funding either through property security or a sovereign guarantee.

A Focus on Economic Stimulus and Housing Supply

The redevelopment of Morgan’s Point aligns with the government’s commitment to stimulating the economy and increasing the housing supply. The ‘Live, Work, Play’ concept is central to this initiative. The Premier also highlighted significant infrastructure investments totaling $96 million for the fiscal year 2023-24. This marks the highest budgeted capital spending in 13 years, reflecting the government’s dedication to public education, workers’ rights, and fiscal balance by 2024-25.

Medical Tourism and Opposition Proposals

Another key development includes plans to establish a world-class medical tourism facility in Bermuda. The government confidently anticipates that work on the Fairmont Southampton will commence soon. However, the opposition party, the One Bermuda Alliance (OBA), led by Cole Simons, has proposed different strategies. These include suspending the foreign currency purchase tax and reassessing ‘sin taxes.’ A controversial proposal to reintroduce the Travel Authorization fees, abolished post-Covid-19, received backlash, leading to Simons’ apology and subsequent retirement from politics.