Belize Achieves Record Employment Levels in 2023: A Look at the Nation’s Economic Boom

In an emphatic New Year’s address, Prime Minister John Briceno of Belize jubilantly announced the country’s monumental accomplishment of a record employment level in 2023. With a whopping 183,000 Belizeans gainfully employed, the nation touched an unprecedented 96% employment rate among those seeking jobs. This remarkable feat underscores the impact of effective government policies, including a hike in the minimum wage, that directly benefited 42,865 Belizeans.

Driving Forces Behind the Economic Boom

Briceno acknowledged the substantial growth experienced in key sectors such as tourism, construction, business process outsourcing (BPO), and agriculture. These pillars have been instrumental in driving the country’s economic development and creating job opportunities. The robustness of the economy was further bolstered by a 3.4% GDP growth in the third quarter. The tourism sector, in particular, witnessed a significant 27% increase, one of the highest since the end of the COVID pandemic.

Anticipating a Banner Year for Tourism

Looking towards the future, Briceno predicted 2024 to be a major year for Belize’s tourism industry. Several initiatives are in the pipeline to give a fillip to this sector, including a direct JetBlue flight from New York and more frequent flights from the U.S. These initiatives are expected to boost the already burgeoning tourism industry.

Continued Commitment to Economic Prosperity

The government’s agenda for the coming year includes enhancing quality assurance, infrastructure, and marketing to capitalize on the expected growth. Briceno’s address clearly emphasized the importance of these economic strides for the betterment of Belizean lives. It also reflected the government’s unwavering commitment towards creating opportunities for meaningful work and ensuring national prosperity.

Aside from the economic gains, Belize also made significant strides in disease control in 2023. The nation was certified as malaria-free by the World Health Organisation, joining the ranks of several countries achieving milestones in disease elimination. These include Egypt achieving ‘gold tier’ status in eliminating hepatitis C, Ghana eliminating gambiense human African trypanosomiasis, and Bangladesh making history by eliminating two neglected tropical diseases in the same year, as well as officially eradicating kala-azar, a life-threatening disease transmitted by sandflies.