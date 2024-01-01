en English
Business

Belgium’s Central Bank Looks to Extend Governor’s Tenure, European Payments Initiative Gears Up for 2024 Launch

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:51 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 3:58 am EST
Belgium’s central bank looks set to extend the tenure of its current governor, Pierre Wunsch. As reported by Bloomberg News, this move comes amidst a political deadlock, with Prime Minister Alexander De Croo approaching the National Bank of Belgium to explore the possibilities of keeping Wunsch at the helm for an extended, albeit temporary period, based on the ‘continuity principle’. This is a proactive step towards maintaining the stability and efficacy of the nation’s central banking operations amidst ongoing political uncertainty.

Wunsch’s Extension: A Necessity in Current Times

The Belgian government is considering a short extension for the term of its central bank governor, Pierre Wunsch, beyond the end of his current mandate. The decision is influenced by Wunsch’s leadership and expertise in monetary matters. The extension would allow him to continue supervising the financial system and contributing to economic policymaking in Belgium.

A Pan-European Payment System on the Horizon

In related news, the European Payments Initiative (EPI) is set to launch a pan-European payment system in 2024, with preliminary tests currently in progress. The initiative, backed by major euro banks from Germany, France, and Spain, aims to provide a competitive alternative to US firms like PayPal.

Bank of Korea’s Governor on Monetary Tightening

Bank of Korea Governor Rhee Chang-yong stated his focus on bringing inflation under control this year while fine-tuning policy to support financial stability and economic momentum. He emphasized the central bank’s commitment to achieving stable inflation and continuing to judge the optimal trajectory of interest rates and policy duration to bring the inflation rate to the 2% target range.

Business Economy International Relations
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

