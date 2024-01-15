Beer Industry Sees Minor Increase in Deliveries and Significant Export Growth in 2023

While the global beer industry navigated a series of shifts in its delivery volumes during 2023, it ended the year on a high note. An analysis of market data revealed a minor increase in total beer deliveries, with the volume edging up from 41.49 million liters in 2022 to 42.13 million liters in 2023. The domestic consumption of beer mirrored this trend, registering a slight uptick of 1.1%, with deliveries amounting to 39.69 million liters, up from 39.25 million liters in the previous year.

Export Market Sees Significant Growth

While the overall domestic market maintained steady growth, it was the export sector of the beer market that showed a more significant change. Experiencing an 8.9% growth, beer exports totaled 2.44 million liters, a noticeable jump from 2.24 million liters in 2022. This expansion of the export market underscores the global appeal of the industry's offerings.

Market Experiences a December Dip

Despite these yearly gains, the beer industry experienced a somewhat unexpected downturn in December 2023. Beer deliveries dropped by 13.3% relative to the same month in the previous year. This decline was more pronounced in the domestic market, which saw a 16.1% decrease. However, in a surprising twist, beer exports defied the downward trend, registering a dramatic increase of 96.9%, amounting to 112,983 liters compared to the 57,466 liters exported in December 2022.

Emerging Trends in the Beer Industry

As 2023 closed, an emerging market trend caught the attention of industry observers. The global tea beer market, valued at USD 2.62 billion in 2023, is predicted to reach USD 15.35 billion by 2032. This figure represents a robust 21.8% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR). The market is being driven by factors such as increased demand for artisanal and distinctive drinks, the appeal of healthier and lower alcohol beverages, and the influence of social media on consumer decisions. Additionally, the low and no alcohol category is gaining traction, with companies launching innovative alcohol-free beverages. These emerging trends highlight the industry's adaptability and its ability to cater to evolving consumer demands.