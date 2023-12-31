en English
Barbados

Barbados Sees Cautious Spending During New Year’s Celebrations

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: December 31, 2023 at 8:12 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 8:42 am EST
As Barbados rang in the new year, a notable shift in consumer spending behavior was observed. Business owners reported a cautious approach to New Year’s Eve spending, with fewer customers compared to the festive rush before Christmas.

Yet, some entrepreneurs, like Marcia Martindale, the owner of Martindale’s clothing store, and Yashiba Henry, the owner of Luxified Store246, expressed appreciation for their customers’ patronage.

Martindale’s clothing store, nestled in the bustling City Centre Mall in Bridgetown, experienced this change firsthand.

Martindale noted that while her customers exhibited more careful spending habits, they continued to make purchases. This observation indicates a shift from unrestrained festive spending to more calculated financial decisions.

Barbados Economy
Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

