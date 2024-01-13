Barbados Secures US$50 Million Loan from IDB to Boost Economic Growth

In a move that signifies the trust and confidence of international financial institutions in the Barbados economy, the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) has approved a loan of US$50 million (BDS$100 million) to the government of Barbados. This financial agreement represents a substantial boost for the nation’s economic development and growth.

Loan Aims to Boost Climate Resilience

The primary aim of this loan is to enhance the climate resilience of Barbados’ coastal areas, thereby reducing the risks of erosion and flooding. In doing so, the loan also seeks to improve access for people with disabilities and women, while uplifting community living standards and the tourism value of the coastal areas.

Improving Technical Capacity and Governance

In addition to the aforementioned benefits, the loan also includes measures to improve the technical capacity and governance of the country’s public policies for integrated coastal management. This is seen as a critical step towards deepening the nation’s climate resilience.

Beneficiaries of the Programme

The programme, underpinned by this loan, is expected to benefit more than 6,000 residents of various coastal communities and almost 2,000 people who directly enjoy the beaches’ ecosystem services.

The terms of the IDB loan include a 23.5-year repayment term, a seven-year grace period, and an interest rate based on the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR). This loan agreement reflects the government’s concerted efforts to strengthen its financial resources and to work towards improving the economic stability of Barbados.