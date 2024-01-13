en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Barbados

Barbados Secures US$50 Million Loan from IDB to Boost Economic Growth

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:31 pm EST
Barbados Secures US$50 Million Loan from IDB to Boost Economic Growth

In a move that signifies the trust and confidence of international financial institutions in the Barbados economy, the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) has approved a loan of US$50 million (BDS$100 million) to the government of Barbados. This financial agreement represents a substantial boost for the nation’s economic development and growth.

Loan Aims to Boost Climate Resilience

The primary aim of this loan is to enhance the climate resilience of Barbados’ coastal areas, thereby reducing the risks of erosion and flooding. In doing so, the loan also seeks to improve access for people with disabilities and women, while uplifting community living standards and the tourism value of the coastal areas.

Improving Technical Capacity and Governance

In addition to the aforementioned benefits, the loan also includes measures to improve the technical capacity and governance of the country’s public policies for integrated coastal management. This is seen as a critical step towards deepening the nation’s climate resilience.

Beneficiaries of the Programme

The programme, underpinned by this loan, is expected to benefit more than 6,000 residents of various coastal communities and almost 2,000 people who directly enjoy the beaches’ ecosystem services.

The terms of the IDB loan include a 23.5-year repayment term, a seven-year grace period, and an interest rate based on the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR). This loan agreement reflects the government’s concerted efforts to strengthen its financial resources and to work towards improving the economic stability of Barbados.

0
Barbados Business Economy
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Barbados

See more
17 mins ago
Highway 4 in Barbados Undergoes Transformation: An Insight into the Accelerated Mill and Pave Programme
Highway 4 in Barbados, a bustling artery connecting Constant Roundabout to Salters in St George, stands at the cusp of a significant transformation. The Ministry of Works (MTW) has announced an ambitious roadworks project on this 2.5 km stretch, a move that is likely to bring about a marked improvement in commuting experience and road
Highway 4 in Barbados Undergoes Transformation: An Insight into the Accelerated Mill and Pave Programme
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
3 hours ago
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
3 hours ago
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
Barbados Health Authorities Confirm Single Case of Leprosy; No Cause for Alarm
2 hours ago
Barbados Health Authorities Confirm Single Case of Leprosy; No Cause for Alarm
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
3 hours ago
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
3 hours ago
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
Latest Headlines
World News
ANC's 112th Anniversary: Ramaphosa Highlights Key Commitments and Goals
2 mins
ANC's 112th Anniversary: Ramaphosa Highlights Key Commitments and Goals
Free Speech Zone Campaign: A Call to Safeguard Democracy in Poland
3 mins
Free Speech Zone Campaign: A Call to Safeguard Democracy in Poland
Chapa Dimba Tournament: A Battle of Youthful Football Prowess
4 mins
Chapa Dimba Tournament: A Battle of Youthful Football Prowess
Taiwanese Sofa-Maker Prepares for Potential Conflict with China
5 mins
Taiwanese Sofa-Maker Prepares for Potential Conflict with China
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
7 mins
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
Zimbabwe in the Crosshairs: Legal Mechanisms as a Tool for Suppression
8 mins
Zimbabwe in the Crosshairs: Legal Mechanisms as a Tool for Suppression
Post Office Scandal Victims: Trauma Hinders Compensation Claims
9 mins
Post Office Scandal Victims: Trauma Hinders Compensation Claims
Heated Altercation at Brooklyn Rally Sparks Controversy
9 mins
Heated Altercation at Brooklyn Rally Sparks Controversy
Burnley Secures Loan Signing of Chelsea's Forward David Datro Fofana
9 mins
Burnley Secures Loan Signing of Chelsea's Forward David Datro Fofana
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
7 mins
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
3 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
4 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
4 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
5 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
5 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
6 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app