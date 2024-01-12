en English
Business

Barbados Leverages Tax Reform to Attract Sustainable Investments

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:50 pm EST
Barbados Leverages Tax Reform to Attract Sustainable Investments

In a bold move to attract sustainable investment and fight the climate crisis, Barbados is poised to introduce a slew of measures coinciding with a rise in corporate tax effective from this month. The Ministry of Finance, Economic Affairs and Investment declared these forthcoming measures in March 2024, aimed at bolstering the blue and green economy sectors.

Revamping Tax Laws

The initiatives are part of a wider tax reform that encompasses legislative changes such as amending the Income Tax Act and the introduction of a Corporation Top-up Tax Bill. These alterations will establish an effective tax rate of 15 percent for qualifying entities. Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley previously affirmed Barbados’ commitment to a global minimum tax, announcing new corporate income tax rates of nine percent for most companies. In contrast, small businesses with annual revenues below $2 million will be taxed at a rate of 5.5 percent, and insurance companies will enjoy zero to two percent tax rates.

Alignment with Global Anti-Base Erosion Model Rules

The tax reforms are in alignment with the Global Anti-Base Erosion Model Rules, ensuring that large multinational enterprises pay a minimum of a 15 percent effective tax rate in each jurisdiction. If a subsidiary in Barbados is taxed below this threshold, the parent company’s jurisdiction can levy additional taxes to meet the minimum rate.

Offset Measures

To counterbalance the impact of the tax increase, the Barbadian government will offer jobs, credit, and research and development tax credits, which can be offset against other tax liabilities for a period of four years. The government, inviting feedback on the draft legislation, underscores its commitment to fostering a business-friendly environment while adhering to international tax standards. The new legislation is anticipated to be adopted by the end of January 2024.

Business Economy
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

