Barbados Braces for Economic Challenges in 2024 Due to Global Shipping Disruptions

Barbadians are being urged to brace for a challenging economic year in 2024. The forecast predicts a high cost of living, inflation, shortages, and economic uncertainty, primarily due to global shipping disruptions and volatile climatic conditions. This prediction comes from noted economist Professor Don Marshall, head of the Sir Arthur Lewis Institute of Social and Economic Studies.

Global Shipping Disruptions and Climatic Conditions

Two key factors contributing to the economic strain are the diversion of shipping routes from the Suez Canal due to conflict and low water levels in the Panama Canal restricting ship traffic. These shipping challenges are expected to result in increased costs and a decrease in demand for consumer goods.

Impact on Barbados

As an import-dependent nation, Barbados is likely to feel the sting of these international issues more acutely. 2024 is seen as a pivotal year for the country’s growth, with the spotlight falling on the need to address youth unemployment and underemployment. While there is a potential for economic growth, the prospect of inclusive growth appears slim, and inflation may pose significant challenges for the average Barbadian.

Perspective from Other Economists

Jeremy Stephen, a former lecturer at the University of West Indies, agrees with Professor Marshall’s assessment. He points out that while economic growth might occur, the distribution of wealth remains a concern. This is especially true for the average Barbadian, who may find limited investment opportunities amidst high costs. Stephen suggests even if some sectors flourish due to government incentives, it’s not guaranteed this growth will translate to improved wages for workers.