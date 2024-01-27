Bank of Ghana Prepares for Structural Reforms Following IMF's $600M Approval

In a major development for Ghana's economic landscape, the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison, has declared the institution's preparedness to implement structural reforms to stabilize the country's economy. This announcement comes in the wake of the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) approval of a second tranche of $600 million.

Economic Recovery and Future Prospects

Dr. Addison emphasized the importance of vigilance and commitment in improving the nation's economic state. He affirmed that the Bank of Ghana is poised to monitor both domestic and global factors to sustain the downward trend in inflation witnessed in the previous year. The IMF's approval is seen as a significant step, aligning with the goals of the IMF-supported program, aimed at restoring macroeconomic stability and long-term debt sustainability.

Expressing confidence in the country's economic recovery, Dr. Addison highlighted the upcoming reviews of the program with the IMF. He stressed the importance of successful policy implementation until December 2023. The Governor also voiced hope for the early recapitalization of banks, a move intended to strengthen the banking sector and facilitate economic growth.

Banking Sector Reforms

The Bank of Ghana will closely monitor the banks' capital recovery efforts, especially in light of the impacts of the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP). This is part of the concerted efforts to ensure the stability of the forex and the country's economy. Dr. Addison's emphasis on transparency, especially regarding the use of funds, underlines the need for specific disclosure of projects, costs, and timelines.